Nigella Lawson has ‘best chips’ during visit to Glasgow

TV cook Nigella Lawson has tucked into chips from a Glasgow fast food joint and declared them to be the “perfect end” to her day.

Lawson was in Glasgow to attend the wedding of award-winning Scottish writer Andrew O’Hagan – with other guests at the ceremony reported to include Bodyguard star Richard Madden and actress Gillian Anderson.

The celebrity cook – the daughter of former Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson – tweeted a picture of a miniature bottle of Buckfast tonic wine, with the caption “wedding breakfast Glasgow”.

Wedding breakfast Glasgow pic.twitter.com/YMZr82WNH8 — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) September 1, 2018

She later posted a picture of the Blue Lagoon fish and chip shop in Glasgow city centre on social media.

Lawson said: “Perfect end to the perfect day: best chips, exquisitely vinegary, from the Blue Lagoon Glasgow.”

Perfect end to the perfect day: best chips, exquisitely vinegary, from the Blue Lagoon Glasgow. Thanks to ⁦@HoratiaL⁩ for the photograph (and the chips) pic.twitter.com/6SeqXO2VVh — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) September 1, 2018

She thanked her sister Horatio Lawson for “the photograph (and the chips)”.

- Press Association