Nicole Scherzinger wows fans with upside down Pilates photo

Nicole Scherzinger has impressed her fans with a picture of her performing a gravity-defying Pilates move.

The former Pussycat Doll and X Factor star posted a snap on Instagram showing her doing the splits while upside down and holding onto some gym equipment.

Scherzinger’s long hair is sweeping the floor as she hangs in the tricky position.

The 39-year-old captioned the image: “My first #Pilates reformer and it’s in Dubai!”

The photograph has gone down a storm with Scherzinger’s fans on the site.

“Wonder woman,” declared one of the star’s 3.4 million followers, while many simply wrote: “Wow!”

Another suggested she was “ready for Cirque du Soleil”.