Nicole Scherzinger ‘off The X Factor judging panel’

Nicole Scherzinger will not return to The X Factor for the next series, according to reports.

The singer has appeared on the ITV talent show judging panel on and off since 2012, but has “no contract”, according to The Sun.

An X Factor insider is quoted as telling the newspaper that Scherzinger “won’t be back this year”, in order for Simon Cowell and show bosses to “bring in fresh blood”.

Fellow judges Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne are also reportedly in line for an exit from the programme.

Scherzinger first appeared as a judge on The X Factor in 2012 and again in 2013, later reprising her role on the panel in 2016 and 2017.

Walsh and Osbourne have been regular faces as judges since The X Factor’s inception in 2004, and both have appeared on the most recent two series.

According to The Sun, former X Factor judge Cheryl is in line to make a return, and other possible stars who could make an appearance on the 2018 series include Britain’s Got Talent’s Alesha Dixon, and singers Kylie Minogue and Mariah Carey.

Other names include One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and singer Craig David.

Earlier this year, bookmakers suspended betting on Cheryl – who has been on the show twice previously from 2008 until 2010 and then in 2014 and 2015 – making a return to The X Factor after it was reported she was “in talks” with show bosses.

An X Factor spokeswoman told the Press Association: “There is always speculation regarding The X Factor judging panel.”