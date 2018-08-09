Nicole Kidman and Taylor Swift celebrate International Cat Day

Nicole Kidman has shared a throwback snap from the 1999 film Practical Magic in celebration of International Cat Day.

In the picture, the actress, in character as witch Gillian, cradles a black cat.

I’ve always been a cat girl 🐱#InternationalCatDay A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Aug 8, 2018 at 7:58pm PDT

She captioned the snap: “I’ve always been a cat girl.”

Taylor Swift embraced the celebration by sharing reams of photos and videos of her cats, Meredith and Olivia, in a variety of odd poses, including on top of a Scrabble board and flat on their backs.

Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia (Taylor Swift/Instagram)

In one picture she compared Olivia to a baby seal because of the way she lies on her back.

Meredith also lies flat on her back (Taylor Swift/Instagram)

She also compared Olivia to a superhero and a goalkeeper for her unusual positions.

(Taylor Swift/Instagram)

(Taylor Swift/Instagram)

Swift also described Meredith as a “spelling champion” as she was sprawled out on a Scrabble board.

(Taylor Swift/Instagram)

Swift later wished her followers a happy International Cat Day, from both herself and “the ladies”.

(Taylor Swift/Instagram)

Swift’s cats are named after two of the singer’s favourite characters on television – Meredith Grey from Grey’s Anatomy and Olivia Benson from Law & Order: SVU.

