Nicola Thorp thanks fans as she exits Coronation Street

Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp said a heartfelt goodbye to fans and colleagues on social media following her departure from the ITV soap.

The Blackpool-born actor tweeted to thank the cast and crew of the show for “making the cobbles feel like home” since she joined in June last year.

Thorp said she feels “lucky” to have been a part of the programme, in which she played Nicola Rubinstein, daughter of serial killer Pat Phelan.

Her character left the show during Wednesday night’s episode along with her baby Zack and Street stalwart Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver).

Thorp tweeted: “Thanks to the cast and crew and everyone at Coronation Street for making the cobbles feel like home this past year. I’m lucky to call you my friends.

“Thanks to the audience and fans for all the love and support.

“From this Nicola (and the other one) see you later, Weatherfield.”

The message was accompanied by pictures showing Thorp on the set, sharing a drink with her co-stars and in a scene with on-screen love interest Mikey North, who plays Gary Windass.

Nicola Thorp attending the Inside Soap Awards 2017 held at The Hippodrome Casino in London.

Thorp made her acting debut in 2013 with a role in Doctor Who and also appeared in period drama Father Brown and daytime soap Doctors before landing her role on Coronation Street.

She made headlines in May 2016 when she went public about uniform policy at PricewaterhouseCoopers, saying she was sent home from her temp worker job without pay for refusing to wear high heels.

More than 100,000 people in less than 48 hours signed a petition requesting that the policy be made illegal.

Nicola Thorp at the House of Commons, London, where a bid to make it illegal for companies to require women to wear high heels at work was debated by MPs.

The star recently spoke out in favour of the Time’s Up movement, saying she was “proud” that the entertainment industry has been raising awareness of inappropriate behaviour.

She told the Press Association: “I really think this is the beginning of a revolution, not just in teaching and educating people on how and how not to behave, but also empowering them so they feel they can speak out and men (too), if they feel like they have been victimised in such a way.”

