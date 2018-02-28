Nicky Henson on his 18-year battle with cancer

Nicky Henson – with his charm, cheeky grin and public school accent – was the ‘golden boy’ of the Sixties.

The actor found fame in his youth as much for his reputation as a ladies man as an actor, and famously appeared in Fawlty Towers, as well as EastEnders, Downton Abbey and a host of theatre roles at the Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre.

But Henson, who is now 73, reveals his toughest role over the last two decades has been dealing with cancer. “For the last 18 years, I’ve regarded myself as ‘being in extra time’, which I never expected to have, so I’m very thankful for it.,” he explains.

Nicky Henson as psychologist Marvin Greenslade in the film The Holly Kane Experiment (The Holly Kane Experiment/Substantial Films/PA)

When did you discover you were unwell?

“I got my first cancer on Christmas day 18 years ago and didn’t think I was going to survive, after I was told I had a large tumour and would have to be operated on.

“To get rid of the first tumour, I had to have half my colon and a third of my stomach removed. I was fine, but a routine scan a few years later revealed I had another tumour. I was prescribed a drug, Gleevac, for six months, to reduce it to an operable size.

“During that time, I got my dream part as Sir Toby Belch in Twelfth Night at the RSC, but the physical strain of the part and the side effects of the drug meant I had to give it up. I knew then I’d never act on stage again, which broke my heart.

“A further operation found I had two tumours, and not one. One had shrunk, but it was attached to my spleen and had to be removed. So altogether I’ve had three gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GISTS) which are pretty rare. They grow on their own and attach themselves to organs.”

Actress Una Stubbs and Nicky Henson at their wedding in 1969 (PA)

What’s happening with your health now?

“Ten years ago, they found I also had prostate cancer. I’ve had radiation for it but I developed really bad kidney stones, which are agony and have been the worst part of the whole thing. I had around 21 medical procedures over 12 months and I’m still having a lot now.

“It’s worn out my urethra so I have a stent [a small mesh tube that’s used to treat narrow or weak arteries] which has to be replaced every six months. The doctors are also talking about chemotherapy, but we don’t really know what’s going to happen next.”

How do you stay positive day-to-day?

“It’s just something you have to cope with – it’s a job staying on top of it all. Having a sense of humour helps.

“Also, it’s incredible what treatment they can offer now. For my generation the ‘c’ word used to mean that was the end. But my three sons looked it up on the internet and told me, ‘Listen dad, it’s not like the old days, you’ll be OK.'”

How has the experience changed you?

“Ever since [the diagnosis] I’ve taken every day as it comes. I make the very most of it and take every job I can. Work has actually been my saviour. That and my wonderful family have got me through the tough times.

“I always look on the bright side of life, eat well, swim every day and try to enjoy myself as much as possible.”

Who could you not have coped without?

Marguerite Porter, wife of Nicky Henson, receiving an MBE from the Queen in 2015 for her services to ballet (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“My amazing wife, Marguerite, who’s probably saved my life at least five times over the last few years with her quick thinking and caring for me.

“It was love at first sight when I met her, but I couldn’t get up the nerve to ask her out. In the end a friend got us together. We’ve been married for 32 years and have one son. Altogether I have three wonderful sons, all composers, and four grandchildren.”

Do you have any regrets?

“Not about my career – I’ve done pretty well for someone with no ambition. The only regrets are the upsets I’ve given people in my life, particularly ladies, when I was young. I’ve said sorry to Una [Henson was married to Sherlock actress Una Stubbs]. I was always very, very immature – in fact, I’ve only grown up recently.”

The Holly Kane Experiment is out now on digital platforms.