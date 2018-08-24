Nicki Minaj reveals all about her feud with Kylie Jenner

Nicki Minaj has been speaking out about her alleged feud between reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

The rapper had spoken out earlier in the week about Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, claiming that he used Kylie and their baby, Stormi, to promote his new album.

The 21-year-old and her beau even changed seats after being placed behind Nicki at the MTV VMAs on Monday night.

perfect night 🎉💗 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 11, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

A video surfaced online of the mother-of-one dodging the rapper on the red carpet before the show started.

Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj face to face at the #VMA omfg pic.twitter.com/8tfJuPxc1M — superficial doll💕 (@superficialhaus) August 23, 2018

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Minaj has said that she “f***ing love(s) Kylie and that’s not going to change.”

Minaj was speaking on her Queen Radio Show on Apple Music saying how she didn’t have time for rumours.

“This is strictly music, between musicians…She supported her man like she should. Me and my fans are not feeding into this.”

Kylie’s older sister Kim was even at the rapper's album listening party earlier this month.

With more drama than an all-girls secondary school, you’ll definitely be forgiven if you have a tough time Keeping Up With The Kardashians.