Niall Horan wishes dads of 18 day old baby well after sharing in first flight experience

Niall Horan has taken to Twitter to wish new parents well after they handed out goodie bags on a recent flight.

Two dads were flying with their 18-day old baby, Marit and were worried that she would disrupt fellow passengers on the flight.

In preparation, the new parents to leave a little gift and note on every seat of the plane.

"Hi Stranger.My name is Marit. Today, I'm 18 days old. I'm flying home to Europe with my dads. This is my first flight ever," the note read.

“I will do my utmost to be on my best behaviour to ensure that you have a peaceful flight. I would like to apologize in advance if - I for any reason loose [sic] my cool, my temper, my ears hurt or my tummy gets fussy.

“I think my dads are more nervous than I am, so they made you this goodie bag"

Little did they know one of the goodie bags would land on the lap of Niall Horan.

He tweeted this photo of the note along with wishes for Martia - who was quite as a mouse for the entire flight - and both dads.

Had the coolest little goodie bag on the plane with this letter enclosed . Marit was quiet as a mouse for 10 hours . Goodluck to both dads pic.twitter.com/Efd0eJEVVj — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 22, 2018

No, YOU’RE broody.