Niall Horan set to record Flicker with RTÉ Concert Orchestra

Move over Jenny Greene, Niall Horan is set to perform a live set of his album, Flicker with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

According to RTÉ, the Mullingar native will be joined by 45 members for a one-off performance next month.

"I made an album that came from the heart, my heart is in Ireland and I feel that there's no better way than to go on national television and play those songs with a 45-piece orchestra,” Niall said.

“And the RTÉ Concert Orchestra is one of the best in Europe, if not the world."

The set will not only include a selection of songs from his current tour, it will only feature special arrangements by conductor Gavin Murphy.