Newcomer triggers competition on Love Island

Love Island newcomer Megan Barton Hanson ruffles some feathers as she sparks competition amongst the male contestants.

The model, 24, catches the eye of both Eyal Booker and Alex George, who has struggled to make a romantic connection on the ITV2 reality series.

The A&E doctor admits on Monday night’s episode: “She is absolutely beautiful isn’t she.”

He later plucks up the courage to ask Barton Hanson for a chat, only to be interrupted by Booker.

Later in the Beach Hut, he says: “I’m surprised that Eyal approached in that situation, it wasn’t as if we’d been there for 20 minutes, half an hour.

“I’d literally been with her for a few moments and he just came on over.

“That didn’t sit so well with me.”

FIRST LOOK: Stunning new arrival Megan's got her eye on Alex, but Eyal's also digging her vibe. Will our Dr Nice Guy finally finish first? 💕 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VCCPGEOd8I — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 11, 2018

However, Dr George gets his chance when Barton Hanson picks him to go on a date.

She and male newcomers Charlie Frederick and Josh Denzel are told it is time for them to each date three islanders of their choice.

Barton Hanson chooses Niall Aslam, followed by Booker, leaving George worried he will not get a turn.

He tells Samira Mighty: “I’m a bit worried about whether she is going to pick me or not going to pick me. I’m really hoping that she will.

“I want to have a chance to see what could happen.

Dr Alex George (ITV)

“I feel like when we had a chat earlier on, Megan and I had a connection. But whether she feels the same, I don’t know.

“I feel frustrated, it’s been quite a journey here so far and I just want a break… If I don’t get picked in this scenario, I don’t know where I’m at on this island.”

But he cheers up when the model chooses him for her third outing.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.

- Press Association