New six-part crime thriller coming to Irish television screens
Making A Murderer and The Keepers fans rejoice.
A new six-part crime thriller Dark Heart is coming to Irish television screens tomorrow night.
"Here's your problem - I'm not as nice or as trusting as those other officers"— Virgin Media One (@VirginMedia_One) October 30, 2018
❗ NEW SERIES ❗ Dark Heart starts this Thursday at 9pm on Virgin Media One #DARKHEART pic.twitter.com/LpyiNQe1lI
Virgin Media One are set to screen the new series which is filmed in the heart of London.
DI Will Wagstaffe, otherwise known as ‘Staffe’, is a workaholic whose personal life is as troubled and complex as his day job, investigates a string of horrifying murders.
Still haunted by the unsolved murder of his parents when he was 16, ‘Staffe’ is about to continue a personal hunt for their killers when he’s called to the scene of a disturbingly brutal murder.
Staffe is played by well-known British actor Tom Riley.
Dark Heart airs tomorrow night on Virgin Media One at 9pm.
