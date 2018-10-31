New six-part crime thriller coming to Irish television screens

Making A Murderer and The Keepers fans rejoice.

A new six-part crime thriller Dark Heart is coming to Irish television screens tomorrow night.

"Here's your problem - I'm not as nice or as trusting as those other officers"

Virgin Media One are set to screen the new series which is filmed in the heart of London.

DI Will Wagstaffe, otherwise known as ‘Staffe’, is a workaholic whose personal life is as troubled and complex as his day job, investigates a string of horrifying murders.

Still haunted by the unsolved murder of his parents when he was 16, ‘Staffe’ is about to continue a personal hunt for their killers when he’s called to the scene of a disturbingly brutal murder.

Staffe is played by well-known British actor Tom Riley.

Dark Heart airs tomorrow night on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

