New mother Cardi B pulls out of Bruno Mars tour

Cardi B has pulled out of a planned tour with Bruno Mars in the autumn, saying that she “underestimated this whole mommy thing”.

The Bodak Yellow star gave birth to her first child with Migos rapper husband Offset on July 10.

The 25-year-old mother to Kulture was due to join Mars for 24 dates across North America on the final leg of his 24K Magic tour.

Sorry guys ,Thank you @BrunoMars for being so supportive and understanding .Your the best ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ds9HE61i9j — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 27, 2018

She tweeted: “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that six weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically.

“I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.

“Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind as it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

New York-born Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, and Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, announced Kulture’s birth on Instagram on July 11.

Kulture is Cardi B’s first child but the fourth for 26-year-old Offset, who is father to sons Jordan and Kody, and daughter Kalea Marie.

The couple married in a secret ceremony in September last year.

Mars, who collaborated with Cardi B on Finesse, sent a message of support to the star, saying: “The most important thing is you and your family’s health.”

He added: “We love you Cardi and we will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honor.

“Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on The 24k Magic Tour.”

- Press Association