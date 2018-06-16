New Love Island contestants say Alex has something they are looking for

New Love Island contestants Ellie Brown and Zara McDermott have both hinted they are interested in getting to know A&E doctor Alex George.

Ahead of the pair’s arrival in the villa in Sunday’s episode of the ITV2 reality show, business development manager Brown and government adviser McDermott were both asked what they were looking for in a partner.

Brown, 20, said: “I’m in love with Alex! I absolutely love him. I don’t have a type. My two ex-boyfriends are so polar opposite, it’s unreal.

“One was muscly, tall. The other was not much taller than me and a bit older. I’m not looking for anything specific.

“If they make me happy, they’re for me, and if they don’t, they’re not for me.”

McDermott, 21, from Essex, also mentioned George when asked the same question, as well as bodybuilder Adam Collard.

She said: “I really like Adam, he’s very attractive. In terms of longevity, though, Alex has a lot of potential.

“But I need to get know him more though. I don’t think we’ve seen how fun he can be. Maybe I can bring that out in him!”

Their comments could signal a change in romantic fortunes for George, who is currently in a friendship couple with West End performer Samira Mighty.

The pair survived a public vote which saw models Hayley Hughes and Charlie Frederick dumped from the programme on Friday.

George has also been vying with model Eyal Booker for the affections of glamour model Megan Barton Hanson.

The pair clashed after George approached Booker’s partner to discuss his feelings for her while he was distracted by Adam Collard and Frederick.

Brown also revealed that she has previously met Collard and one of his former partners before he appeared on the show. Both hail from the city of Newcastle.

One of the new contestants has said they knew Adam Collard before he entered the villa (ITV)

She said: “I do know Adam. And I’ve met his ex. Newcastle is very small, so everyone knows everyone. We all speak.

“If I saw him in a nightclub I would say ‘hello’ but we’ve not been in the same friendship circle.

“I knew Alex Beattie from last year, I knew Sophie Gradon from series two.”

Brown suggested she had been unimpressed with some of Collard’s behaviour on the show so far.

When asked what character traits she wanted to avoid during her search for a partner, Brown replied: “Arrogance, cockiness and bragging.

“If you’ve got to brag and boast about it, you probably haven’t got it. If you have it and work hard for it, people will probably just know about it.”

“Adam is a bit like that but when I think he realised that it was starting to hurt people, he pulled back.

“Who calls themselves a ten out of ten? No-one is a ten out of ten. Except maybe Beyonce. Don’t go in there thinking you are the be all and end all.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 on Sunday at 9pm. Love Island: Aftersun follows at 10pm.

