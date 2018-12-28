New interactive Black Mirror episode leaves social media users stressed

Charlie Brooker’s dystopian sci-fi series Black Mirror has returned to Netflix with a feature-length interactive episode entitled Bandersnatch.

The episode uses Netflix’s interactive story features, allowing the audience to choose the fate of protagonist Stefan, a video game developer living in 1984.

Beginning with a choice between Stefan’s breakfast cereal and quickly spiralling into much darker decisions, the storyline is in the hands of the viewer, a feature social media users have been finding incredibly stressful.

Many felt the hardship faced by Stefan was all their fault, leading to dramatic reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the funniest tweets and memes about the episode… Watch out for spoilers if you haven’t seen it yourself.

1. Some weren’t prepared for the interaction at all.

Me: *knows the #BlackMirror will be interactive through various reports already*



Also me, shook when the first interaction is presented to me: #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/ZeaE4Tsvgg — St. Nicholas 🎅🏽 (@Creat1ve) December 28, 2018

2. Many felt they weren’t qualified to choose Stefan’s breakfast.

my two braincells trying to decide between sugar puffs or frosties #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/5pbzASFxAs — jill ♡ (@cerealpuffins) December 28, 2018

3. Poor Stefan didn’t fare well with this person’s instruction.

Me, trying to comprehend #Bandersnatch as Stefan goes insane with my decisions pic.twitter.com/xbqmseBI4Y — NIELS NABLE (@nielsnable) December 28, 2018

4. Some enjoyed the amount of control they had…

#Bandersnatch

Stefan: i feel like someone’s controlling me making my every move

Me behind the screen: pic.twitter.com/LgTgXjhbvE — ~alex 🥀 (@xalexgarciaa) December 28, 2018

5. Whereas some wanted to avoid any blame.

Stefan: Who’s doing this to me? I know there’s someone there!

Me: #Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/CXMG7ZpjXf — Thamer Abdullah (@p1iio) December 28, 2018

6. The creators of Black Mirror didn’t want Stefan to have a good time.

📍black mirror #Bandersnatch

|

|

| _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

|

📍stefan’s happiness |

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _|

|

|

|

📍 every other possible ending he could have — hannah ♡ (@finnmeetsworld) December 28, 2018

7. People stayed up late to re-evaluate their choices.

black mirror: bandersnatch is only 1:30



me at 11pm: i guess i’ll watch before bed



black mirror: rewinds after you make the wrong decision and has 5 alternative endings that you have to find



me at 3am:#BANDERSNATCH pic.twitter.com/3LvblstVmo — angela (@boyilovedbefore) December 28, 2018

8. It’s safe to say that the episode took a lot of people’s energy.

After watching Black Mirror: Bandersnatch 😐😐 pic.twitter.com/ZRb0Y9qjDO — Irish 💁🏻‍♀️ (@ayreshpey) December 28, 2018

9. For those who haven’t yet watched Bandersnatch, here’s a good summary.

#Bandersnatch summarized:



|

|

__________________

| |

| |

bad decision bad decision — ʙʟᴀɴᴄ (@yagmsy) December 28, 2018

Bandersnatch is only available on devices that support interactive content, which means most newer devices, including TVs, game consoles, web browsers, and smartphones running the latest version of the Netflix app.

- Press Association