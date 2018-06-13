New 'Caribbean infused' area announced for Electric Picnic

The music festival is welcoming Caribbean vibes once again as picnickers can look forward to being treated to the rhythmic sounds and eclectic energy from the Trenchtown area.

Over 50 acts and a new stage have been announced for the festival.

UK reggae legend Sweetie Irie is one of the acts announced, being the voice behind Gorillaz’s Clint Eastwood ‘Refix’ and the breakout single ‘Crank It Up’ alongside Nadia Rose.

Scary Eire's DJ Mek will bring a blistering live cross-genre set underpinned by heavy dancehall flavours.

Jamaican vocalist Peppery joins Dirty Dubster Bazza Ranks to perform a host of new material from their forthcoming E.P, while, Kildare based band The Hacklers, After The Ibis and Erica Cody are all set to play.

Stage in Trenchtown at last years Electric Picnic

Elsewhere in Trenchtown, exotic cuisine, tropical cocktails, blue mountain coffee, interactive drum & dance workshops and many more surprises await to be discovered.

Electric Picnic runs from August 31-September 2.