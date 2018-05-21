Never a time for low-key fashion, the outfits from the Billboard Music Awards didn’t disappoint

Just when you thought that you’d had your fill of celeb style thanks to the UK's royal wedding, another fashionable event comes round with a whole lot more outfits to ogle.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vega was as star-studded as you can imagine with everyone from Taylor Swift and John Legend to Jennifer Lopez and Janet Jackson in attendance.

Safe to say that few of the outfits on the red carpet would have been appropriate for the wedding, with celebs opting for wacky and colourful looks.

Eighties glam

Dua Lipa (Jordan Strauss/AP)

In case you missed the memo: the 80s are back. Yes, this means that everything from shoulder pads to anything taffeta are deemed fashionable again. Singer Dua Lipa went full disco in a satin purple number, complete with a plunging neckline and a large bow.

Alyson Stoner (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Lipa wasn’t the only person to opt for bright purple. Alyson Stoner also picked the shimmering colour, this time in the form of a power suit. As an outfit, this one is undeniably dangerous – Stoner must have spent much of the evening making sure that she didn’t accidentally expose herself.

(Jordan Strauss/AP)

The classic 80s combination of leather and velvet completed Jennifer Lopez’s Roberto Cavalli outfit. It was all very matchy-matchy with different shades of maroon, a colour that she even managed to include in her make-up thanks to some carefully chosen eyeshadow.

Dramatic black dresses

Kelly Clarkson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

A boring LBD just wouldn’t do for an event like the Billboard Awards. Kelly Clarkson went full Morticia Addams with her Christian Siriano gown complete with studs, an asymmetric collar, thigh-high slit and a leather belt.

It was a particularly political evening, with Clarkson using her speech to pay tribute to the 10 people who died at a Texas high school last week.

Bebe Rexha (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Bebe Rexha also went for a dress by Siriano which was intense in a completely different way. Far from just a plain velvet gown, it was given an edge with spiky tulle details coming out of the sleeves. Considering the weather in Vegas got up to 33 degrees Celsius yesterday, you have to wonder how hot Rexha actually was in this dress.

Tyra Banks (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Tyra Banks combined two trends in her look – 80s vibes and a dramatic black dress. Her velvet midi was designed by Marc Bouwer, and the power sleeves give us some serious vintage Wall Street vibes.

Christina Aguilera (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Christina Aguilera’s pinstripe dress was also more business chic than we’re probably used to on the red carpet. This isn’t to say that she dressed like a dull secretary – her 16Arlington dress boasted an enormous train. It was probably quite hard to wrangle in real life, but sure looked dramatic in pictures.

Romantic dresses

Taylor Swift (Jordan Strauss/AP)

With her wavy hair and blush bedazzled gown, people thought Taylor Swift’s look was a throwback to the early days of her career where she was a pop-country darling of the music scene. The dress was Versace, and the thigh-high slit and asymmetric neckline meant that Swift wasn’t playing things too safe.

Janet Jackson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

It was a big night for Janet Jackson, as she became the first black woman to receive the Billboard Icon Award. For the red carpet, she went full princess with a voluminous tulle skirt. We particularly love that she paired it with a plain white t-shirt. The Billboard Awards are far more relaxed than your normal red carpet event, so it seemed like a fitting combination.

Coloured suits

Ne-Yo (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Most male celebs are quite limited when it comes to fashion choices on the red carpet, and are expected to wear plain suits in standard colours like black or navy. However, music awards are different to the Oscars or Baftas, and plenty of men went for bold suits. Take Ne-Yo, who chose a fire engine red double-breasted suit from Calvin Klein, complete with his trademark hat.

DJ Khaled (Jordan Strauss/AP)

DJ Khaled and talk show host Andy Cohen also lit up the red carpet in baby blue and pink suits respectively, making the case for pastel shades being the newest trend in menswear.

Andy Cohen (Jordan Strauss/AP)

- Press Association