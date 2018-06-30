Neve Campbell shares ‘sheer joy’ at adoption news

Actress Neve Campbell has revealed she and her partner have adopted a baby boy.

The Scream star, 44, and boyfriend actor JJ Feild, shared the news on Instagram.

Campbell wrote: “Sheer joy!!!!….So it’s been a secret up until now as JJ and I wanted to wait until it was official but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago. His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him.

“Our 6 year old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning ‘Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby’.

“It’s the most incredible thing we’ve experienced. We’re so grateful for this beautiful light coming into our lives and we think of and are grateful to his birth family every day for such an incredible gift.

“This picture was taken moments after our adoption became official yesterday and I’ve been dying to share our news with you all!”.

- Press Association