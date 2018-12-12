Netflix unveils latest true crime offering with series on US killer Ted Bundy

Netflix has unveiled its latest offering in the true crime genre with a four-part series investigating the life of US serial killer Ted Bundy.

The streaming giant will premiere Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes in January, 30 years after the murderer was executed.

Announcing the news on Twitter, a post from an official Netflix account promised the series would take viewers “inside the mind of the infamous serial killer”.

Ted Bundy is the subject of Netflix’s next documentary series. Director @JoeBerlinger will take you inside the mind of the infamous serial killer in "Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes," premiering January 24 #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/kCGBnhZssA — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 11, 2018

Netflix is already home to critically acclaimed true crime series including Making A Murderer and The Keepers.

Bundy was a serial killer, rapist and kidnapper who terrorised the US during the 1970s. He confessed to 30 murders, though detectives fear the true toll could be higher.

Emmy winner Joe Berlinger will direct Conversations With A Killer, which will feature previously unheard audio of interviews with Bundy while he was on death row in Florida.

The four-part series will examine his killings as well as the media frenzy surrounding his trial.

Berlinger also directed Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile, a thriller about Bundy starring Hollywood actor Zac Efron as the serial killer.

It is due to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes will premiere in the US on January 24, though there is not yet a date for a UK release.

- Press Association