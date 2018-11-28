Netflix to create animated Roald Dahl story universe

Netflix have announced that they are bringing the works of acclaimed children's author Roald Dahl to the streaming service.

The company is set to "reimagine and extend" some of Dahl's best-known stories including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG and The Twits with a new slate of original animated event series.

Netflix says it plans to "to remain faithful to the quintessential spirit and tone of Dahl".

Dahl’s widow, Felicity Dahl, said: "Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories.

"This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled."

Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids & Family Content at Netflix, commented saying: "We have great creative ambition to reimagine the journeys of so many treasured Dahl characters in fresh, contemporary ways with the highest quality animation and production values."

"Netflix is known for innovative and high-quality storytelling," added Gideon Simeloff, who is Strategy Director for The Roald Dahl Story Company.

"There is no other place in the world that can deliver animated entertainment for the whole family at such quality and scale."

The list of titles in the agreement between Netflix and the Roald Dahl Story Company includes:

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,

Matilda,

The BFG,

The Twits,

Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator,

George’s Marvellous Medicine,

Boy – Tales of Childhood,

Going Solo,

The Enormous Crocodile,

The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me,

Henry Sugar, Billy and the Minpins,

The Magic Finger,

Esio Trot,

Dirty Beasts

Rhyme Stew

Production is set to commence on the first of the Netflix Dahl animated series in 2019.