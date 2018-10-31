Netflix reveals first clip of Henry Cavill starring in The Witcher

Netflix has unveiled a first look at Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.

The Superman actor will star in the eight-part fantasy series for Netflix, based on the best-selling books, which is already a popular video game series.

The streaming service released a costume and make-up test video showing the Superman star with long blonde hair and armour.

Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher! pic.twitter.com/1O2eWS1MkP — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2018

In the clip, he walks up to the camera and stares down the barrel of the lens before taking a swig from a vial.

The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family centring on Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

When destiny hurtles him towards a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile continent together.

His casting was announced in September.

SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE

GERALT OF RIVIA IS

🐺🐺🐺🐺

HENRY CAVILL#TheWitcher — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 4, 2018

Cavill also shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of the Netflix home screen with the username Geralt of Rivia.

He captioned it: “My new mailing address is: Geralt, C/O Vesemir, Kaer Morhen, Kaer Morhen Valley, Hertch, Kaedwen.

“Please note, I’m rarely there. Monster slaying being what it is. So, replies will be few and far between, if at all.”- Press Association