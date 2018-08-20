Netflix is testing adverts between episodes and viewers aren’t happy

Netflix subscribers have reacted angrily to promotional video adverts that have appeared between episodes of their favourite shows as part of a trial.

The television and movie streaming giant confirmed that it is testing adverts for its other shows, after a number of users complained over the weekend.

Hey @netflix putting ads for your other shows between episode of something I am watching ruins what makes Netflix good. It makes me want to switch to other services. Please stop. — Adam Cullen (@Fictonia) August 17, 2018

WHYYY AM I SEEING COMMERCIALS FOR SHOWS I DONT WANNA WATCH IN BETWEEN EPISODES OF A SHOW I DO WANNA WATCH?? @netflix — xenia 🕊 (@velascoxenia) August 19, 2018

If @Netflix gives us commercials I will absolutely cancel my subscription. I literally pay for no commercials. — Gigi 💛✨ (@2thickGi) August 19, 2018

Netflix adding ads defeat the whole point of paid subscription. — JR - Anime & Comics (@Jrnotjnr) August 18, 2018

Replying to users on Twitter, the company said: “It may or may not be fully implemented in the future.

“Your valuable feedback is much appreciated!”

That is currently a test being run. It may or may not be fully implemented in the future. Your valuable feedback is much appreciated! *BT — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) August 17, 2018

Netflix – home to shows including The Crown, Orange Is The New Black and House Of Cards – has some 125 million subscribers worldwide.

It introduced video previews across its TV and movie menu screens a couple of years ago.

Members are able to opt out of Netflix’s experimental features, including the promotional videos, by logging into their account at Netflix.com/DoNotTest.

- Press Association