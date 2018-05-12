NBC cops a load of Brooklyn Nine-Nine after Fox pulled plug on hit show

Police comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been saved for a sixth season after being snapped up by NBC.

The popular show, starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, had faced cancellation after Fox announced it would not be renewing the series after season five.

Loyal fans immediately launched a social media campaign under the hashtag RenewBrooklyn99, calling for it to be picked up by another network.

The show’s co-creator, Dan Goor, broke the news that the Nine-Nine would be back after all, tweeting: “Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but…. NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!

“Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world!”

Cast members also could not wait to announce the news on their own Twitter pages, thanking fans for their support.

Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago, posted a number of GIFs, including one of her character punching the air, and wrote: #Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!!

Joe Lo Truglio, who plays Charles Boyle, said it was the fans who had helped save the show.

He said: “It’s NINE o’clock and the NINE NINE is now on NBC. We are so grateful for our fans. THANK YOU. You made this happen. And we’re excited about this amazing new chapter for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Chelsea Peretti, who plays Gina Linetti, posted a GIF of a thumbs up, while Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Rosa Diaz, said: “SQUAD YOU DID IT #BROOKLYN99 WILL BE ON NBC FOR OUR 6th SEASON!”

The final episode of season five – which will be the last on Fox – airs on May 20, and will feature the wedding of Jake, played by Samberg, and Amy, played by Fumero.

- Press Association