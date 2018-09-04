Nathan Carter tells Lucy Kennedy that he wouldn't rule out finding love with a fan

Living With Lucy returned to our screens on the newly re-branded Virgin One Media channel last night.

The presenter kicked the new series off with a bang by jumping on a wagon wheel and moving in with country singer Nathan Carter.

Lucy, 42, spent one night at the 27-year-old star’s family home in Liverpool before going on tour with the singer in Scotland and sleeping in his 16-bunk tour bus with his nan and his entire band.

And from his family life to tour bus toilet rules, fans were introduced to a more intimate side of the singer.

When Lucy asked Nathan about his love life, he told her how at he couldn’t see it working around his busy schedule at the moment but could definitely a romance in the future - and wouldn’t rule out finding love with a fan.

Both Nathan superfans and newly-turned fans gushed about the episode on Twitter.

