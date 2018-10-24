Nathan Carter announces 2019 Dublin and Belfast dates

Hold on to your stensons, folks - he's back!

Nathan Carter has announced that he be returning to Dublin and Belfast in 2019.

The country music will play two dates at The Helix on Thursday, January 31 and Friday, February 1 and a date at Belfast’s Waterfront on Friday, March 29.

Nathan is currently getting ready for his second North American tour which kicks off in November and will see him play nine cities including Chicago, Boston, Sacramento and Philadelphia.

His new album, Born for the Road, which will feature 16 new recordings including the hit singles including `There You Are` ‘Give It To Me’ and ‘Winnie O’Neill’, is available for pre-order now from nathancartermusic.com

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, November 1 at 9 am.