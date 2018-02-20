Naomi Campbell turns heads in astonishing green gown

Naomi Campbell turned heads when she attended a reception at Buckingham Palace wearing a dramatic green gown.

The 47-year-old supermodel wore the ruffled, vintage Pierre Cardin creation as she mingled with the Duchess of Cambridge at the event, to celebrate a new fashion initiative.

The Duchess of Cambridge with designer Stella McCartney, centre, and Conde Nast artistic director Anna Wintour (Eddie Mulholland/The Telegraph)

Designer Stella McCartney, Edward Enninful, editor of style bible British Vogue, and Livia Firth, creative director of consultancy Eco-Age, were also at the reception.

Campbell was given a huge hug when spotted by Princess Beatrice, who was also invited to the event.

Naomi Campbell arriving at Buckingham Palace (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The catwalk star, who teamed the floor-length gown with black heeled boots, gauze gloves and Bulgari jewellery, posted images from the reception on Instagram.

And at one point it appeared as if Kate, whose third child is due in April, was discussing her baby bump with McCartney and the grande dame of fashion, Conde Nast artistic director Dame Anna Wintour.

#buckinghampalace #commonwealth #sustainablefashion 💚💚 vintage @pierrecardinofficiel @bulgariofficial @lejenke 😘🖤 foto by @laurielynnstark ❤️❤️ A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Feb 19, 2018 at 12:33pm PST

Kate and the Countess of Wessex hosted the event, on behalf of the Queen, to celebrate creativity, sustainable production and manufacturing, trade links and ethical supply chains across the fashion industry, for the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange.

It aims to create partnerships between established and emerging talent from across the family of nation’s 53 member countries.

Kate wore an Erdem dress and earrings by Indian designer Anita Dongre, while Sophie was dressed in a Burberry outfit, and Beatrice was also in Erdem.

Speaking about the Commonwealth project, Vogue editor Enninful said: “It feels like we’re living in such an incredible world. The world is changing in such magnificent ways that I’m just really pleased – everything for me is coming from the next generation, they’re such a great example of what can be.

“There’s diversity which we love, inclusivity, all those things which are going round the world right now, I’m so happy – anything is possible.”