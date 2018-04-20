Naomi Campbell to raise funds for Time’s Up with return of fashion gala

Naomi Campbell has backed anti-sexual harassment movement Time’s Up as she announced the return of her charity fashion gala Fashion For Relief.

The supermodel, 47, will lead a star-studded line-up on the catwalk next month in Cannes, coinciding with the Cannes Film Festival.

With the theme of race to equality, the show will focus on education, health and culture and raise money for Time’s Up and Save The Children.

Naomi Campbell on the catwalk at the Fashion For Relief fashion show in 2017 (PA)

Set in the Cannes Mandelieu Hangar, the event attracted the likes of Leonardo Di Caprio, Kate Moss, Uma Thurman, Kendall Jenner and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan last year.

As well as a fashion show, the event on May 13 will include a live auction featuring items donated by artists, designers, celebrities and brands.

Campbell founded the Fashion For Relief charity 13 years ago, and has used it to raise money for various humanitarian causes such as the fight against Ebola.

Last year the British star travelled to the Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan – home to 80,000 refugees, half of whom are children – with Save The Children.