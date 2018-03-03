Naomi Campbell says beauty industry needs to change in featuring black women

Naomi Campbell says the beauty industry needs to change when it comes to featuring black women.

The supermodel, 47, has posed with her rumoured boyfriend, grime star Skepta, 35, on the cover of GQ.

She said of having two black cover stars: “This is the new way, this is what it should be and how it should stay. We’re not a trend.”

Naomi Campbell and Skepta on the cover of GQ (GQ magazine)

Campbell said that “this season will be the first time so many women of colour will star in major brand campaigns” while in the past they were “in the shows….. but then, where are the ad campaigns?”

But the catwalk star added that “what’s left to do now is (the) beauty (industry).

“This is not an attack – we’re just making you aware. Sometimes, people are so involved in their business that they’ve got no idea what the casting person is doing,” she said.

📸 A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Mar 2, 2018 at 3:25am PST

“So you have to give them a little nudge and say, ‘This is just a friendly reminder.’ Then after a few friendly reminders, yes, it’s more of a statement.”

The pair, who posed for some racy shots for the magazine as well as topless for its cover, also talked about the MeToo movement.

“For a long time, men were just running around taking the piss, but now the internet has given everyone a voice….,” Skepta said.

@skeptagram @anlestudio @lejenke @mainslondon A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Mar 1, 2018 at 7:28pm PST

“What we’re realising is that sex is it. It’s the reason (these issues) exist. We have to respect sex.

“For a long time, men weren’t respecting women. They weren’t understanding mother earth, mother nature, the motherland, all the motherly stuff. And now we are.”

The rapper, who says a female manager changed his life, said of the music industry: “Women are understanding their power, just like in every field of entertainment….. Now, I think you’ll find a lot of rappers and artists are getting girl managers.”

See the full interview in the April issue of GQ.