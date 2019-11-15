Nadine Coyle reveals when she last spoke to her Girls Aloud band members

Nadine Coyle said she has not spoken to her former Girls Aloud band mates for a couple of years, with the exception of Sarah Harding.

The Irish singer, 34, is one of the newly announced crop of 10 celebrities heading into the jungle on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend. Girls Aloud were Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl and Kimberly Walsh (PA).

She told the Daily Mirror: “I haven’t seen or spoken to them since the end of Girls Aloud or just before I had my daughter. That’s about six years ago.

“Sarah more recently at the start of Big Brother”.

Harding was named the winner of Celebrity Big Brother in August 2017.

Mother-of-one Coyle said she was not sure if the former Girls Aloud band members – which included Harding, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh – would vote for her to do Bushtucker Trials.

She told the paper: “I’m not even thinking about it as a competition. I had to enter a singing competition to get into Girls Aloud whereas this is like who’s going to be the best jungler. Who makes the best fire, who makes the best water. I have no idea if they would vote for me.”

Girls Aloud was created during TV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

The band went on to enjoy numerous chart and album successes before going on a break in 2009 and then splitting in 2013.

Ahead of her jungle stint, Coyle, whose daughter Anaiya is five, has admitted that her phobias are: “Heights, rats, snakes – everything!”.

Other celebrities heading into the jungle include American TV star Caitlyn Jenner, former footballer Ian Wright, TV presenter Kate Garraway and actress Jacqueline Jossa.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday November 17 at 9pm on ITV.