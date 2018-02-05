Nadine Coyle announces Dublin date as part of new UK and Ireland tour

Nadine Coyle is set to perform at Dublin's Olympia Theatre as part of her new UK and Ireland tour, writes Sally Gorman.

The former Girls Aloud singer returned to the music scene late last year with a brand-new song 'Go To Work' and has now announced the release of a new EP as well as her upcoming tour.

I'm so happy to finally share my news!! I'm going on a UK & Ireland tour this May and you can sign up for pre-sale access here https://t.co/tBC8aJ7QC9 I'm also excited to announce 'Girls On Fire', the first track from my new EP is out this Thursday 🔥💘 pic.twitter.com/au0v0P4SC3 — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) February 5, 2018

The singer will take to the stage on May 19 for her headline Dublin show - tickets are priced from €29.90 and go on sale this Friday at 9am.

Nadine's 4 track EP will be released in April via Virgin/EMI and the first track 'Girls On Fire' is dropping this Thursday.

Girls on Fire 🔥 8.2.18 pic.twitter.com/yaEcP2SIln — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) February 2, 2018

Not only will Nadine be performing songs from her new EP the Popstars contestant will also treat fans to some of Girls Aloud's greatest hits.

Nadine's latest track, 'Go To Work' was released in September last year, and has to date had over 1.1 million streams on Spotify.

The Derry singer and future Derry Girls star has come a long way from this...

- Digital desk