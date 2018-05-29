Nadia Forde announces she's expecting a baby girl with Dominic Day
Irish model and actress Nadia Forde has announced that she is expecting a baby girl with her fiancé Dominic Day.
The I'm A Celebrity star announced the good news on her Instagram page, saying that she is expecting for next October with her Welsh rugby international partner.
"Dom and I feel incredibly blessed to be expecting a baby girl this October," wrote Forde.
"We cannot wait to meet her and I feel so lucky to have @domday5 by my side for this amazing new chapter in our lives."
The couple, who got engaged earlier this year, have been together for three years.
- Digital desk
