Nadia Forde announces she's expecting a baby girl with Dominic Day

Irish model and actress Nadia Forde has announced that she is expecting a baby girl with her fiancé Dominic Day.

The I'm A Celebrity star announced the good news on her Instagram page, saying that she is expecting for next October with her Welsh rugby international partner.

"Dom and I feel incredibly blessed to be expecting a baby girl this October," wrote Forde.

"We cannot wait to meet her and I feel so lucky to have @domday5 by my side for this amazing new chapter in our lives."

The couple, who got engaged earlier this year, have been together for three years.

