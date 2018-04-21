Music world remembers ‘little bro’ Avicii after DJ’s death at 28

The music world has continued to pay tribute to Avicii, the superstar DJ who died aged 28.

Nile Rodgers, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and Liam Payne were among those to mourn the death of the Swedish electronic dance music producer who was found dead in Oman on Friday afternoon.

Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, was an avid collaborator who worked with Rodgers and Adam Lambert on Lay Me Down from his debut album, True.

I was just told my dear friend Tim @avicii just passed away. Please let this be a hoax. If not #RIPAVICII one of the best natural melody... — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

He had also been helping to producer the upcoming Chic album after forming an “instantaneous bond” with Rodgers.

#RIPAVICII Dear Tim your family have my most heartfelt condolences. You were my little bro. Love always. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

The Chic star and producer broke down in tears when hearing the news of Avicii’s death, he revealed in a series of posts on Twitter on Friday evening.

I’m crying on the airplane. I hope I don’t make the passengers nervous. #RIPAVICII — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

Lambert added: “RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music.”

RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music w @Avicii and @nilerodgers- https://t.co/AfCVbXlhQh — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) April 20, 2018

DJ Diplo praised Avicii as a “ground-breaker” whose music will “live forever”.

You set the precedent for the rest of us producers/ opened doors and set the trends . A real groundbreaker and influencer to all your peers . You should have lived to be 150.. but your music is gonna live forever . I'm not just saying that.. but you are the only one to always make timeless songs. You were the gold standard . You made me want try and make dance music when i first heard "seek bromance" . And then u kept making feel like shit cause you kept gettin better and i couldn't even mix a snare right .. you were the best of this generation . A real superstar 🌟 I know you had your demons and maybe this wasn't the right place for you sometimes , but we need to protect true artists like you at all costs because there are not enough left and we are losing too many .. be good Tim A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on Apr 20, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

Producer deadmau5 said: “Nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and I’m very proud of him.”

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him. — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018

DJ David Guetta thanked Avicii for the “beautiful melodies” and his companionship.

“Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician,” he added.

Dozens of other stars from across the world of music also offered tributes including Ellie Goulding and Charlie Puth.

Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person x — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 20, 2018

Goulding said Avicii had “inspired so many of us”.

Puth tweeted: “Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like.

“@Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.”

Payne said he was “truly devastated” while Lipa added it was “too young and way too soon”.

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....💔

Thoughts go out to his family and friends... — Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

Harris tweeted: “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do.

“My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.”

Swedish producer Basshunter wrote “RIP my Swedish brother” on Twitter while Rita Ora, who collaborated with Avicii on his final track, said she had “no words”.

She posted: “I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii’s family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken.”

Madonna shared a photo of the pair together and tweeted: “So Sad……. So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. Gone too Soon.”

So Sad....... So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. 💙 Gone too Soon. pic.twitter.com/l7FDKCu6K4 — Madonna (@Madonna) April 20, 2018

Collaborator Flo Rida posted on Instagram: “My heartfelt condolences to @avicii and his family. You were an amazing musician, producer and DJ whose legacy will Live on. #GoodFeeling will never be the same again. I will always think of you when performing “Our Song.” Rest in Paradise.”

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda tweeted: “So sorry to hear about @Avicii . I’m grateful to have crossed paths with him. My love and condolences to his friends and family. #ripAVICII.”