Music is always my priority, says Louis Tomlinson as X Factor rumours abound

Louis Tomlinson has reassured his fans, saying music is always his priority following speculation that he is to join The X Factor judging panel.

The 26-year-old is among the names to have reportedly signed up to join the ITV singing series, according to the Sun.

Pop star Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field, are also rumoured to be joining the former One Direction singer, the paper said.

Writing on Twitter, Tomlinson said: “Gonna do a little video message tonight to talk about everything. Music is always my priority obviously! Love you all.”

His message comes ahead of an official announcement about the judging panel to be made by ITV on Tuesday afternoon.

Tomlinson rose to fame as part of One Direction, who finished third during the 2010 run of X Factor.

(Left to right) Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne at the Music Industry Trusts Awards in 2015 (MITS).

Louis Walsh recently announced that he would not be returning to the series.

The band manager, the longest-serving judge on the talent show, has appeared in every series except one since the show began in 2004.

He said in a statement: “I’ve had a fantastic 13 years on The X Factor but the show needs a change and I’m ready to leave.

“I’m looking forward to another series of Ireland’s Got Talent, going back to my day job as a manager, writing my memoirs and seeing the world.”

Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh at The Pride of Britain Awards 2017 (Ian West/PA)

ITV also announced that Sharon Osbourne, who has appeared in seven series of The X Factor, will take on an “exciting new role” which will see her sit on the judging panel for the live episodes.

The broadcaster has also previously confirmed that head judge Simon Cowell will return for the latest series.

- Press Association