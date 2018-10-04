Mumford & Sons to kick off world tour in Dublin

Mumford & Sons have announced that they will play dates in Dublin and Belfast as part of their world arena tour.

The tour will kick off in Dublin's 3 Arena on November 16 with a concert that will double as an album launch for their fourth studio album, Delta.

Two days later, they will travel to Belfast's SSE Arena on Sunday, November 18.

Delta marks a more experimental sound for the band with lead single Guiding Light marrying the intimacy of the band's early records with the stadium-sized dynamics of 2015's Wilder Mind.

The sixty-date world tour is the band's biggest to date since they formed a decade ago.

Support for the Irish, UK and US dates will come from Maggie Rogers.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 12 at 9am from Ticketmaster.

Digital Desk