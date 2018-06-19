MTV Movie And TV Awards open with a Black Panther sketch

The 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards are under way in Los Angeles.

Superhero blockbuster Black Panther and Netflix’s sci-fi favourite Stranger Things led the way in nominations ahead of the ceremony, with seven each.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is on hosting duties for the event, and starred in a Black Panther-inspired sketch to open the show.

As well as presenting duties, Haddish is up for two awards – which are voted for by fans.

This is the second year in a row the awards have featured television categories, as well as having gender-neutral prizes.

Up for Best Movie are Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Girls Trip, IT and Wonder Woman, while Best Show nominees are 13 Reasons Why, Game Of Thrones, Grown-ish, Riverdale and Stranger Things.

Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Zendaya, Kristen Bell and Common are also slated as some of the presenters.

.@michaelb4jordan on his 'Best Villain' nomination for Killmonger in @theblackpanther and what to expect from 'Creed II.'



Don't miss him at the #MTVAwards TONIGHT at 9/8c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/NcRFKq77IL — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 19, 2018

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor Chris Pratt will be honoured with the Generation Award.

Previous winners of the prize include Adam Sandler, Will Smith and Sandra Bullock.

Lena Waithe, the first black woman to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for her work on Master Of None, will be honoured with the Trailblazer Award.

- Press Association