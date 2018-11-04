MTV Europe Music Awards: The winners

Camila Cabello was the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards, but a host of other artists were also honoured.

Here are the main winners:

Best Artist – Camila Cabello

Best Song – Camila Cabello (Havana)

Best US Act – Camila Cabello

Best Electronic – Marshmello

Best Pop – Dua Lipa Dua Lipa (PA)

Best Video – Camila Cabello (Havana)

Best Alternative – Panic! At The Disco

Best Hip Hop – Nicki Minaj

Best New Artist – Cardi B

Best Rock Artist – 5 Seconds Of Summer

Best Live Artist – Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes (PA)

Global Icon – Janet Jackson- Press Association