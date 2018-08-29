Mrs Doubtfire to be turned into Broadway musical

Mrs Doubtfire, the classic comedy film starring the late Robin Williams, is to be turned into a Broadway musical.

John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick, who were nominated for Tony Awards for their work on Something Rotten!, will write the book while Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick will write the music and lyrics.

It will be directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.

Robin Williams starred in the 1993 hit comedy film Mrs Doubtfire (Ian West/PA)

The cast will be announced “at a later date” while a production schedule is yet to be finalised.

In a joint statement, producers Kevin McCollum and Bob Cohen, of Fox Stage Productions, said: “Mrs Doubtfire is such a beloved story, both laugh-out-loud hilarious and extremely moving. Getting this team together and crafting Mrs Doubtfire for the stage has been pure joy. We can’t wait to get into production.”

The stage show is based on the 1993 movie of the same name, which in turn was an adaption of Anne Fine’s novel Alias Madame Doubtfire.

In Mrs Doubtfire, Williams, who died in 2014 aged 63, played a struggling actor who disguised himself as a British nanny in order to see his children following a bitter divorce.

The movie was a worldwide success, grossing 444 million dollars (£345 million) as well as winning the Academy Award for Best Makeup.

- Press Association