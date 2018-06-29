Morrissey management ‘rattled’ by anti-racism bash, organiser claims

Morrissey’s team are “rattled” by an anti-racism party due to be held near one of the singer’s concerts, the organiser of the event has claimed.

Campaigners claiming to be former fans of the ex-Smiths frontman are holding the event, in Manchester, following comments made by Morrissey, 59, in support of jailed EDL founder Tommy Robinson.

In a statement, Morrissey’s manager accused the organiser, Dave Haslam, of being an attention-seeker and claimed the move was “bullshit”.

Absolute result! Morrissey's management team issue a statement name-calling me - they are clearly rattled by the 'Love Music Hate Racism' event coinciding with his gig in Manchester on July 8th, this is the best turn of events ever #VivaLove pic.twitter.com/WuHV2mxbK6 — Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) June 29, 2018

Haslam, a former DJ at Manchester’s famed Hacienda nightclub, hit back, tweeting in response: “Absolute result! Morrissey’s management team issue a statement name-calling me – they are clearly rattled by the Love Music Hate Racism event … this is the best turn of events ever #VivaLove.”

Haslam had told the Guardian newspaper that the event, to coincide with a gig at the Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on July 8, was “in response to Morrissey’s divisive views, and his support for the far right”.

Peter Katsis, of Deckstar Management, labelled Haslam a “has-been”, claimed he was never a Morrissey fan, and accused him of having an agenda.

In a statement released on Morrissey’s official Facebook page, Katsis said: “Let’s get real. ‘Former Morrissey fans’ have not organised anything. That ‘Has-Been Haslam’ character was never a Morrissey fan. And his agenda, stated as using music to spread peace, could not be any further from the truth.

Announcing Manchester dates for July 7th & 8th! Tickets on sale this Friday May 25th at 10am. More info: https://t.co/zjnp7N3ATJ pic.twitter.com/82tv5LLWpk — Morrissey (@officialmoz) May 21, 2018

“He is simply using the situation to gain some much needed attention to himself. Apparently his golden years have not been kind. If he really wanted to make a political statement he would make one about the politicians.

“But no, that is not what he wants here. He is using this platform for his own agenda. At the end of the day, bullshit is still bullshit.”

Katsis added: “We are in the business of creating music and performing music. We are actually not in the business of politics, or bullshit. We’ll leave that to wannabees like Mr Haslam.”

Morrissey has a history of making controversial comments and once referred to Chinese people as a “sub-species”.

Morrissey’s former bandmate, Johnny Marr, has distanced himself from the singer’s controversial views (Matt Crossick/PA)

In April, he sparked fury by saying “halal slaughter requires certification that can only be given by supporters of Isis”.

He also said: “As far as racism goes, the modern loony left seem to forget that Hitler was left-wing.”

Earlier this month, Morrissey’s former bandmate, Johnny Marr, said he disagreed with the singer’s views.

- Press Association