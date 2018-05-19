Modern neckline with traditional long sleeves – reaction to Meghan’s dress

The first glimpse of Meghan’s dress has revealed an “elegant and sophisticated” choice, a commentator has said.

Aruna Seth, shoe designer and socialite, said the boat neckline on the white dress was “modern” complemented by traditional long sleeves.

Ms Seth, who designed Pippa Middleton’s shoes for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said: “The veil looks very traditional and as I expected and her hair up looks gorgeous in a low bun.”

Meghan Markle arriving for her wedding (Chris Radburn/PA)

“Very elegant and sophisticated.”

When asked how it compares to Kate’s dress, she added: “Looks more simple and the boat neck is very modern, traditional long-sleeved.”

The first glimpse of the bride’s gown was seen as she travelled to St George’s Chapel in a vintage Rolls-Royce limousine, loaned for the day by the Queen.

Wearing a white veil and white dress with a boat neck she waved to onlookers as the car departed.

Meghan’s five metre-long veil held in place by Queen Mary’s diamond tiara featured flowers from all Commonwealth countries, as well as her native California.

The royal wedding dress worn on Saturday was designed by Clare Waight Keller, who made history as the first female artistic director at historic fashion house Givenchy.

The bridal gown itself was simple in a classic white, but the elaborate veil was embroidered with flowers from each of the 53 Commonwealth nations at Meghan’s request, according to Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding ceremony (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Meghan, the Los Angeles-born actress, also selected two personal favourites: a California poppy and wintersweet, which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace and outside her and Prince Harry’s home, Nottingham Cottage.

The Commonwealth nations, of which the Queen is the head, were incorporated into the five-metre silk veil with hundreds of man-hours going into the delicate work and workers washing their hands every 30 minutes to keep it pristine.

- Press Association