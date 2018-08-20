Model Cara Delevingne at Secret Cinema with rumoured new girlfriend

Model and actress Cara Delevingne has attended a romantic Romeo + Juliet cinema screening with rumoured American girlfriend Ashley Benson.

The pair were seen at an undisclosed Secret Cinema location in London on Saturday, watching the classic Shakespeare tale of love on the big screen.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson attended the immersive film event (© Al Overdrive for Secret Cinema)

Delevingne, who recently turned 26, is rumoured to have begun a relationship with Pretty Little Liars star Benson.

The 28-year-old actress attended the cinema screening with Delevingne, alongside the model’s sisters, Chloe and Poppy.

Donning the red and blue colours of the rival factions in the Shakespeare tragedy, the Montagues and Capulets, the group were pictured attending a screening of the Baz Lurhman adaptation.

The Secret Cinema immersive film experience has so far seen thousands attend the venue, which has been designed to resemble the edgy setting of Verona Beach.

- Press Association