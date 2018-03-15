Mo Harris makes dramatic return to EastEnders
EastEnders stalwart Mo Harris is poised to make her return to Walford.
The character, played by Laila Morse, will return to Walford in scenes that will air on March 16 in order to tell Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) that Kat Slater is dead.
It has already been announced that Kat, played by Jesse Wallace, will also make her return to the soap.
The plotline will involve a reunion of key members of the Slater family, who have been a staple in Albert Square since 2000.
In new pictures released by the BBC, Mo can be seen seated on a sofa holding a tissue as Stacey walks in and looks aghast.
Another shot shows Mo appearing to cry in front of a teddy bear.
The scenes will air at 8pm on March 16.
