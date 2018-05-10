Miranda Kerr ‘gives birth to a baby boy’

Miranda Kerr gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, according to reports.

The child, named Hart, was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

Miranda Kerr has reportedly given birth to a baby boy with her Snapchat co-founder husband (Aurore Marechal/PA)

This is the first child for Australian model Kerr, 35, and her Snapchat co-founder husband, Evan Spiegel.

The pair got married in May 2017.

Kerr, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, has a seven-year-old son with her former partner, actor Orlando Bloom.

- Press Association