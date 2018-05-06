Millionaire viewers shocked as Jeremy Clarkson stumped by driving question

Viewers were stunned when new Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Jeremy Clarkson admitted he did not know the shape of a stop sign.

The former Top Gear star is in the hot seat for a special seven-episode run to mark Millionaire’s 20th anniversary, taking over from original host Chris Tarrant.

During Sunday night’s show, a contestant used the new lifeline – the Ask The Host option – to ask Clarkson the shape of stop signs, with options including “Pentagon” and “Octagon”.

The presenter, who now fronts The Grand Tour, quickly confessed that he was clueless, joking that “stopping is for other people”.

Fans expressed their disbelief on social media, saying they were shocked a man known for motoring shows could not answer the question.

“Can’t believe Clarkson doesn’t know what shape a stop sign is, I’ve been driving 5 minutes and I know,” said one fan on Twitter.

One posted: “CRINGEING at Britain’s leading motoring journalist not knowing how many sides a stop sign has. The @HighwayCodeGB is not just for learners!!”

“How can Jeremy Clarkson not know how many sides a stop sign has haha jesus,” said another.

However, after some discussion Clarkson did manage to steer the contestant towards “Octagon”, which proved to be the correct answer.

Despite the stop sign issue, viewers said they have taken to the presenter as the host of the ITV game show.

One impressed fan tweeted that Clarkson was “100% the best choice”.

“@ITV: PLEASE bring back #whowantstobeamillionaire with @JeremyClarkson as the permanent host, he is brilliant,” urged another person.

The revamped show has also done well in the ratings, with the first episode on Saturday watched by more than five million people.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? returns on Monday night at 9pm on ITV.

- Press Association