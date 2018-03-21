Millie Bobby Brown sends support to Stranger Things fan after birthday no-show

Actress Millie Bobby Brown sent her support to a fan after no-one turned up to his Stranger Things-themed party.

The boy had invited a group of his classmates to his birthday celebrations.

When Stranger Things actress Brown, 14, who plays Eleven in the Netflix drama, heard about the no-show, she said she would be there next year.

“What!!!! Oh well, you can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger Things would’ve come!,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I think you’re awesome and next year I would like an invite … Please?”

What!!!! Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would’ve come! I think your awesome and next year I would like an invite... Please? 😘😘😘 https://t.co/gNir0sMpsm — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) March 20, 2018

Actor Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, wrote: “Count me in too! I’ll bring the chocolate pudding.”

Count me in too! I’ll bring the chocolate pudding 🎂🎉🎈 — Gaten Matarazzo (@GatenM123) March 20, 2018

@ayenalambat had tweeted: “My brother invited eight of his classmates for his Stranger Things-themed birthday party and none of their punk selves showed up.”

my brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up pic.twitter.com/Rw8wC5uNjo — ayen (@ayenalambat) March 18, 2018

She was more than happy with the cast response.

“This is my greatest achievement,” she wrote.

It comes after the cast of Stranger Things reportedly secured massive pay rises.

The stars of the nostalgic sci-fi series will earn up to 350,000 US dollars (£249,000) an episode when it returns for a third outing, sources confirmed to industry publication The Hollywood Reporter.