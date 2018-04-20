Millie Bobby Brown makes Time 100 list with Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un

Millie Bobby Brown has been named one of the world’s most influential people – at the age of 14.

The British actress has made it into this year’s Time top 100, alongside the likes of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

The Stranger Things star is the youngest person ever to be included in the annual List Of The World’s Most Influential People, which also features Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

thank you for the acknowledgment @time …. and thank you @adele for your kind words! this was such a cool surprise! …..head over to time.com to read what she wrote. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 19, 2018 at 1:05pm PDT

Activist Tarana Burke, who created the Me Too movement, is in the Time 100, alongside actresses Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman.

Actor Aaron Paul told Time of meeting Brown when she was 12: “Her spirit and mind were timeless.

@jlo became the first Latina actor to earn over $1 million for a film and the first woman to have a No. 1 album and a No. 1 movie in the same week. But, as @kerrywashington writes, Lopez—one of TIME’s 100 most influential people in the world—is also a mother, an entrepreneur, an activist, a designer, a beauty icon, a philanthropist and a producer. "She is an undeniable force and a powerful example—not just for women of color but for anyone who has been made to feel ‘other' and for everyone who carries the burden and the privilege of being a first,” Washington adds. In the beginning, Lopez tells TIME, she "wanted to do romantic comedies and just be the girl, not the Spanish girl or the Latina girl. I just wanted to be a person and never let anybody kind of pigeonhole me or put me in a box, like, you can't do this, or you can’t do that.” Every step of the way, “people try to do that to you—especially when you’re a woman.” Her hunger, she continues, is "not from ambition of wanting more. It’s an ambition of passion of doing what I love and seeing how many great things I can do in that sense. And *can* I do it? Or am I going to fall flat on my face? Maybe? Ok, next? What am I gonna do next?” See the full #TIME100 list at TIME.com/100. A post shared by TIME (@time) on Apr 19, 2018 at 6:42pm PDT

“A wise woman was speaking from her cherubic face … Maybe that’s why she’s such an extraordinary actor. She somehow understands the human experience as if she has lived it for a thousand years.”

What an amazing honor. When I started writing and making music when I was a kid, even in my wildest dreams, I never imagined this could happen. Thank you to @TIME Magazine for including me among so many incredible people, and thank you to @CyndiLauper for the kind and thoughtful words!!!!! Love u Cyndiiiii💜🌈 A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Apr 19, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

The 2018 list also features rapper Cardi B, singers Rihanna, Kesha and Shawn Mendes, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.