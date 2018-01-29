Miley Cyrus tells Sir Elton John: Everything you do inspires me

Miley Cyrus has thanked Sir Elton John and hailed him as her inspiration following their duet at the 60th Grammy awards.

The Hannah Montana star, 25, and Sir Elton took to the stage together to perform his hit Tiny Dancer at the star-studded award show held at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Following their performance, Cyrus posted a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside a photograph of the pair on stage, writing: “Sir Elton John, I can’t thank you enough for giving me the honor of performing with you tonight at The Grammys!

“I’ve loved every moment I’ve spent with you over the years & will cherish each second of your kindness …. let’s kick ass and keep fighting for an end to the AIDS epidemic! Everything you do inspires me to keep workin hard and never giving up on all my dreams! Love you dearly!”.

Sir Elton joined a host of stars on the night by showing his support for the Time’s Up and Me Too movements as he performed with a white rose on his piano.

Stars on the red carpet wore white roses to show their support for the campaigns which aim to highlight sexual assault and harassment as well as provide legal support for alleged victims.

Elton John and Miley Cyrus perform Tiny Dancer at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Sir Elton is to be honoured at the Elton John: I’m Still Standing concert in New York being hosted by the Grammys on Tuesday.

Among the performers scheduled to pay tribute to Sir Elton are Kesha, John Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Sam Smith and Keith Urban, according to the Grammys official website.

The tribute concert follows Sir Elton’s big announcement last week that he will embark on a three-year farewell tour after which he will retire from touring to spend more time with his family.

The 70-year-old, who has been touring for almost 50 years, will kick off a mammoth tour of more than 300 dates, labelled Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, in the US on September 8 as he covers five continents over three years.

The Rocket Man singer’s current Las Vegas residency will run to May 19.