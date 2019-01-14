Miley Cyrus shares love letter to husband Liam Hemsworth on his birthday

Miley Cyrus has shared a lengthy and intimate love letter to her husband, Liam Hemsworth, on his birthday.

The couple, who have been together on and off for 10 years, got married in a secret ceremony at home in December.

Marking Hemworth’s 29th birthday, Cyrus wrote: “I thought I could share some of my favourite things about my favourite dude in honour of this very special day.

“The way you look at me, The way you look at our dogs … our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish.

“The way you look at your family … Your friends … At strangers … At life … The way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time.

“The way you go outside when I ask ‘What’s the weather like?’ instead of checking your phone…

“The look on your face when you receive good news and how you look AT the bad news.

“I love how you always try things your way, but are never to proud to ask for help. (Yes, I’ve noticed and taken note, I’m a work in progress.)”

Cyrus went on to say how much she loves the way he shares new music with her and how they discover new recipes together.

She added: “I love going to a random party and remembering basically everyone is fake AF out here and how lucky I am to share a life with someone so REAL.”

She continued: “I love YOU. Unconditionally. In our time together you have displayed what it really means to love thru all circumstances.

“I respect you and you respect me. If the world had more of this type of understanding we wouldn’t be building more walls but bridges … I’m proud of the person you have become and look forward to all the good we will contribute ToGeThEr in the future.

“You and Me baby … let’s take this dark place head on and shine thru with the light of L.O.V.E.

“Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life.”

- Press Association