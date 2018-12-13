Miley Cyrus praises Liam Hemsworth and hints at Black Mirror appearance
13/12/2018 - 03:23:09Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home
Miley Cyrus has praised her “survival partner” Liam Hemsworth and heavily hinted at an appearance on Black Mirror.
Last month the Malibu home Cyrus and Hemsworth shared was burned down as wildfires devastated large swathes of California.
The US popstar, 26, and the Australian actor, 28, shared pictures of the charred remains of the home on social media.
.@MileyCyrus lost her home and the notebook with all of her songs to the Malibu wildfire, but she told @HowardStern she's grateful her ”survival partner” @LiamHemsworth saved her animals.— Stern Show (@sternshow) December 12, 2018
Watch more from Miley's visit here: https://t.co/zJUUwqhzZy pic.twitter.com/UQMkbqbp6H
During an appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show on Wednesday, Cyrus said Hemsworth, who she has been dating on and off for eight years, was “incredible” during the fires and “that is why you pair up with someone, for survival”.
She said: “He got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which, I can tell you, is so hard.”
Cyrus then joked: “He got a lot of action for saving the animals. Yeah, he got a lot of action. We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful.”
Cyrus, who as well as her pop career has starred in several films, has been heavily linked with an appearance on Netflix’s sci-fi television series Black Mirror for its upcoming fifth season.
When asked about it by Stern, Cyrus refused to confirm the rumours but said she will shake her head if he mentions the right show.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all. To help/donate visit @malibufoundation and @happyhippiefdn
Stern told listeners she had confirmed the news, though Cyrus pointed out she had not uttered the series’ name.
Cyrus also discussed her and Hemsworth’s living arrangements since the fire. She revealed the couple are settled in Nashville, Tennessee.
She said: “I think the hardest thing for both of us right now is to go back (to Malibu). A lot of people are starting to get back to their homes, people that didn’t lose their homes, but Malibu isn’t the same for right now. The air quality, the water, (Liam) surfs every day.”
During the California wildfires, stars including Kim Basinger, Gerard Butler, Robin Thicke and Neil Young were among those to lose or partially lose their homes.
Kim Kardashian West, Caitlyn Jenner and Lady Gaga were among those forced to flee.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here