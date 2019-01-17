Miley Cyrus denies pregnancy rumours

Miley Cyrus has denied she is expecting her first child with husband Liam Hemsworth.

Reports in Australian actor Hemsworth’s home country had suggested Cyrus was pregnant, a month after tying the knot.

However, Cyrus used the viral egg meme to tell fans she is not expecting a child.

I’m not “ Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “ Happy For Us” .... we’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives.... Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg. pic.twitter.com/uPya87cDSz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 17, 2019

Responding to a report on Twitter, the 25-year-old said: “I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us’ …. we’re happy for us too! ‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives…. Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg.”

The egg she referred to is from an Instagram account, which earlier this week became the most liked post on the social media platform, taking the record from Kylie Jenner.

Cyrus also posted a picture of herself with an egg superimposed over her stomach. Cyrus and Hemsworth, known for starring in The Last Song and The Hunger Games franchise, got married in December.

Cyrus confirmed they had tied the knot via Instagram, sharing a handful of pictures from their intimate ceremony.

One, showing the pair kissing, was captioned: “This is probably our one – millionth kiss ….”

Cyrus was a child star, finding fame after appearing as Miley Stewart in Disney TV show Hannah Montana.

- Press Association