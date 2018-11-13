Migos to appear on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke

American hip-hop trio Migos will be the latest act to appear on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke.

Made up of Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, the Atlanta-based group are one of the world’s most popular bands, with hits including Bad and Boujee, Motorsport and Stir Fry.

Corden revealed their Carpool Karaoke appearance by tweeting a trailer for the episode.

It shows Migos’ members singing along to their own hits as well as to Whitney Houston’s 1987 smash I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).

The famously flash group – each wearing plenty of jewellery – are revealed to be carrying bundles of cash around on the journey.

They also discuss the dab, the viral dance move they started.

Carpool Karaoke sees Corden driving around Los Angeles with famous musicians while performing some of their biggest hits.

Guests have included Sir Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande and Adele.

Migos will appear on Carpool Karaoke during Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show.

- Press Association