Mick Jagger thanks fans for birthday wishes as he turns 75 with new hat

Mick Jagger has shared his appreciation for the good wishes he has received from fans as he celebrates his 75th birthday.

The Rolling Stones frontman said he is celebrating the milestone with a holiday and a new piece of headgear.

He shared a photograph of himself in an exotic location on Twitter, writing: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes, I’m enjoying a break and I got a new bush hat!”

Thank you for all the birthday wishes, I’m enjoying a break and I got a new bush hat! pic.twitter.com/DOuIKcq5eX — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) July 26, 2018

The band already wished him a happy birthday on their official Twitter account, urging him to “Keep on rockin'”

In 2016, aged 73, Sir Mick became a father again as he and his former partner Melanie Hamrick welcomed a baby boy.

Happy birthday dear Charlie love MJ A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger) on Jun 2, 2018 at 7:28am PDT

Sir Mick, who is a great-grandfather, has eight children in total – Karis, Jade, Elizabeth, James, Georgia, Gabriel and Lucas – from previous relationships – and then the youngest, whose name is believed to be Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger.

Happy birthday Mick Jagger! Keep on rockin’ 🎉🎉 #happybirthdaymick pic.twitter.com/WOsM0Zhs13 — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 26, 2018

His bandmate Ronnie Wood also wished him a happy birthday, sharing a photograph taken of the pair from behind, in which they have their arms around each other.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday my friend.”

In May the band brought their No Filter tour to the UK, performing in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Manchester, as well as Dublin in Ireland.

- Press Association